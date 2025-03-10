Aveo Pharma suspects misuse of painkiller Tafrodol in importing countries

Mumbai-based Aveo Pharmaceuticals, which has been under scrutiny for exporting drug combinations of Tapentadol and Carisoprodol (used as painkillers) under the brand Tafrodol, says it suspects possible misuse of this drug in the importing countries by locals.

The company also clarified that the stop-production order of February 24 was due to compliance issues under Schedule M of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, and not due to the combination product.

Arvind Sharma, managing director, Aveo Pharmaceuticals, said it is crucial to clarify that the stop-production order is not because of the combination product of Tapentadol and Carisoprodol but due to