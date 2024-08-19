Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Avoid export of missile-related items to Russia: US cautions India Inc

Avoid export of missile-related items to Russia: US cautions India Inc

Flags risk of suppliers facing Western sanctions

The US government has cautioned Indian manufacturers to ensure that items, including defence equipment, are not exported to Russia. Such exports could support Russia’s missile systems and increase the risk of these companies facing Western sanctions.
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The US government has cautioned Indian manufacturers to ensure that items, including defence equipment, are not exported to Russia. Such exports could support Russia’s missile systems and increase the risk of these companies facing Western sanctions. 

A senior government official said, “US officials are leading consultation and sensitisation meetings with the industry to raise awareness about avoiding the export of specific products such as chemicals, aeronautical parts, and components that could be used in missile systems.”

The official clarified that while the items exported to Russia are of dual use, they are not included on the Special Chemicals, Organisms,

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon