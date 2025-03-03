Bank of India to pare stake in STCI Finance to meet RBI's proposed norms

Public sector lender Bank of India (BoI) plans to offload part of its stake in STCI Finance Ltd, a non-banking financial company (NBFC), to meet the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) proposed norms that cap banks’ stake in NBFCs at 20 per cent.

Bank of India, with a 29.96 per cent holding (investment of Rs 130.10 crore), is the largest stakeholder in STCI, which has an equity share capital of Rs 380 crore, according to BoI’s annual report for FY24. The bank has floated an expression of interest (EOI) document for the proposed divestment of its stake.

A senior BoI