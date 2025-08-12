Berger Paints confident of its strength in marketplace: MD & CEO Roy

Berger Paints India is eyeing revenues of ₹20,000 crore by 2030 — a target that will cement its position as a clear No. 2 in the market with a share above 20 per cent — Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Abhijit Roy said on Tuesday.

The fight will be for the third spot between Kansai Nerolac, Birla Opus, and the combined JSW Paints and Akzo Nobel, Roy said during a media interaction after the company’s 101st annual general meeting. In FY25, Berger clocked revenues of ₹11,500 crore on a consolidated basis.

Earlier, addressing shareholders, Chairperson Rishma Kaur said, “In