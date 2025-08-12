Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 07:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Berger Paints confident of its strength in marketplace: MD & CEO Roy

Berger Paints aims for ₹20,000 crore revenue by 2030, banking on network expansion, innovative products, and strong dealer relationships to hold its 20%+ market share

Abhijit Roy, Berger Paints MD
The investment in Panagarh is about ₹600 crore, and in Odisha ₹1,200–1,300 crore. | Image: Abhijit Roy, Berger Paints MD

Ishita Ayan Dutt
Aug 12 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Berger Paints India is eyeing revenues of ₹20,000 crore by 2030 — a target that will cement its position as a clear No. 2 in the market with a share above 20 per cent — Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Abhijit Roy said on Tuesday.
 
The fight will be for the third spot between Kansai Nerolac, Birla Opus, and the combined JSW Paints and Akzo Nobel, Roy said during a media interaction after the company’s 101st annual general meeting. In FY25, Berger clocked revenues of ₹11,500 crore on a consolidated basis.
 
Earlier, addressing shareholders, Chairperson Rishma Kaur said, “In
