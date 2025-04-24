Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Bhartiya Group launches new venture, to serve as GCC enablement platform

Arjun Aggarwal, Bhartiya Urban
Arjun Aggarwal, vice chairman and managing director of Bhartiya Urban ~ Image: bhartiya.com

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Bhartiya Urban has launched Bhartiya Converge, a new business venture that will serve as a Global Capability Centre (GCC) enablement platform, offering advisory, consultancy, operations, and management services to global organisations seeking to establish GCCs in India.
 
Arjun Aggarwal, vice chairman and managing director of Bhartiya Urban, told Business Standard in an exclusive interaction that the platform is now officially available for companies, and the leadership team is actively engaging with potential global and domestic clients.
 
Bhartiya Converge, which will operate under Bhartiya Urban, aims to streamline the GCC setup process through a scalable, service-oriented model designed to provide strategic
Topics : Real Estate News Real Estate Real estate firms

