Bhartiya Group launches new venture, to serve as GCC enablement platform

Bhartiya Urban has launched Bhartiya Converge, a new business venture that will serve as a Global Capability Centre (GCC) enablement platform, offering advisory, consultancy, operations, and management services to global organisations seeking to establish GCCs in India.

Arjun Aggarwal, vice chairman and managing director of Bhartiya Urban, told Business Standard in an exclusive interaction that the platform is now officially available for companies, and the leadership team is actively engaging with potential global and domestic clients.

Bhartiya Converge, which will operate under Bhartiya Urban, aims to streamline the GCC setup process through a scalable, service-oriented model designed to provide strategic