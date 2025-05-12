Big Four rejig IBC verticals with fewer insolvency cases getting filed

A decline in the initiation of the corporate insolvency process last year is spurring most Big Four firms to rethink and rejig their insolvency verticals to focus on business beyond Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), industry experts said.

Between the June and December quarter of FY25, the number of insolvency applications initiated by financial creditors went down from 150 to 84. Those filed by operational creditors too also reduced from 79 to 38.

Consultants in Big Four firms point out that stressed assets have come down significantly. According to data from the finance ministry, the banking sector's gross non-performing assets