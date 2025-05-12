Monday, May 12, 2025 | 11:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Big Four rejig IBC verticals with fewer insolvency cases getting filed

Big Four rejig IBC verticals with fewer insolvency cases getting filed

Between the June and December quarter of FY25, the number of insolvency applications initiated by financial creditors went down from 150 to 84

While most Big Four firms were already dealing with stressed business, the introduction of IBC in 2016 had increased its activities. Illustration: Binay Sinha

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 11:23 PM IST

A decline in the initiation of the corporate insolvency process last year is spurring most Big Four firms to rethink and rejig their insolvency verticals to focus on business beyond Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), industry experts said.
 
Between the June and December quarter of FY25, the number of insolvency applications initiated by financial creditors went down from 150 to 84. Those filed by operational creditors too also reduced from 79 to 38. 
Consultants in Big Four firms point out that stressed assets have come down significantly. According to data from the finance ministry, the banking sector's gross non-performing assets
Topics : IBC Big four Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

