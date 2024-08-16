Big overseas buys: Boost for footprint, mixed bag for bottom line

Indian companies that made bold acquisitions abroad have often seen their overseas revenue outstrip domestic growth, despite the robust pace of India’s economic growth.

According to an analysis of some of the largest overseas acquisitions by Indian firms, their foreign market revenue grew between 1.6 percentage points and 17.6 percentage points faster than domestic operations.

The decision of Bharti Global, the international investment arm of Bharti Enterprises, to purchase a 24.5 per cent stake in British telecommunications giant BT for around $4 billion, announced on Monday, has thrust such deals back into the spotlight.

The aforementioned analysis considered the top five overseas acquisitions