close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Big Tech in Competition Commission viewfinder as Apple probe nears end

The new Chairperson, Ravneet Kaur, along with other members, is expected to take up the matter in their meeting soon, along with several other pending cases against Big Tech companies

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
Apple Inc, Apple
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 9:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is in the process of finalising its investigation against Apple Inc. over abuse of its dominant position. The new Chairperson, Ravneet Kaur, along with other members, is expected to take up the matter in their meeting soon, along with several other pending cases against Big Tech companies, according to people in the know.
Apple declined to comment on the matter until the time of going to press.
Investigations into cases relating to Meta, Swiggy, Zomato, Google, and news publishers are also in advanced stages, it is learned.
Or

Also Read

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts

4 reasons why HSBC thinks Zomato is a great buy at the current levels

WhatsApp will now let you share voice status, here's how to post one

Mother Dairy to invest Rs 400 cr to set up unit in Nagpur: Gadkari

Govt engaging with Vedanta to facilitate its residual stake sale in BALCO

Airbus heads towards 500 A320-family jets order from IndiGo: Report

Transfer of Sahara Life biz unlikely to impact SBI Life's balance sheet

Renault Nissan Automotive progresses towards Carbon Neutrality vision

Topics : Google big tech Apple CCI Facebook whatsapp Swiggy Zomato

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 9:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Big Tech in Competition Commission viewfinder as Apple probe nears end

Apple Inc, Apple
4 min read

Mother Dairy to invest Rs 400 cr to set up unit in Nagpur: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari
1 min read

StartUp20 engagement group meet ends, asks G20 to invest $1 trn by 2030

start up
2 min read

Ola Electric likely to cross $1-bn revenue this year: CBO Ankush Aggarwal

Ankush Aggarwal
3 min read

Govt engaging with Vedanta to facilitate its residual stake sale in BALCO

BALCO
2 min read

Most Popular

Walmart shareholding in fintech firm PhonePe drops to 85% from 89%

Walmart
1 min read

Marico boss Harsh Mariwala shares 8 mantras for a successful business

Harsh Mariwala, chairman, Marico
3 min read

Reliance Retail, 6 others submit EoIs for Future Supply Chain Solutions

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Transfer of Sahara Life biz unlikely to impact SBI Life's balance sheet

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Small plastic water bottles are adding to plastic problem: Nithin Kamath

Nithin Kamath
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon