Home / Companies / News / Birla Opus aims for nearly 10% share in FY25, says CEO Raksit Hargave

Birla Opus is the paints division of the Aditya Birla Group subsidiary Grasim Industries

Akshara Srivastava Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Birla Opus, which opened its first experiential store in Gurugram on Wednesday and kicked-off commercial production at its fifth plant in Maharashtra a day before, said it was on the track to achieve its initial targets, which included expansion its footprint and having a high single-digit market share at the end of March quarter.
 
“We are on track to achieve all our initial targets. We are already present in 6,000 towns and with a network of over 135 depots, we are close to covering 50,000 dealers, which we had planned at the beginning,” Raksit Hargave, chief executive officer, Birla Opus
Topics : Birla Birla Group cement industry paint firms

