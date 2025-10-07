Black Box eyes $700 mn additional revenues via acquisitions in 3-4 years

Black Box Ltd, the BSE-listed digital infrastructure provider, plans to add about $700 million in revenues through acquisitions over the next three-four years, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sanjeev Verma.

The Essar group company is setting up a dedicated mergers and acquisitions (M&A) team to identify targets so that it can expand digital infrastructure capabilities and geographic reach.

“We are already evaluating opportunities and expect to close at least one acquisition in the next six months,” Verma said in an interview on Tuesday.

The firm is also aiming for organic revenue growth of around 15 per cent annually. Its $500