Blackstone-backed Nexus Select Trust, bullish on consumption growth across its malls, is eyeing a double-digit asset compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for asset value in its portfolio that’s currently worth ₹29,000 crore, amid its strong mall assets acquisition pipeline, a senior executive said.

Jayen Naik, president, operations, Nexus Select Malls, said, “We have always been bullish about consumption. India has a vast young population that is skilling up and being employed more. The aspirations are growing. The awareness of international brands now is much more than it used to be in the past. The youngsters want to enjoy life in