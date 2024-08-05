Blackstone may own majority stake in Aster-Quality Care merged entity

Another big-ticket transaction is brewing in the healthcare sector, with US-based private equity (PE) firm Blackstone in talks with the Moopen family, the promoters of BSE-listed Aster DM Healthcare, to merge its 5,000-bed unlisted hospital chain, Quality Care India, with Aster, according to a source familiar with the discussions. If successful, the American PE firm is likely to hold a majority stake in the merged entity.

Quality Care India (QCIL), the unlisted entity, is valued at around Rs 16,826 crore ($2 billion) by bankers, while Aster’s total market valuation was Rs 18,424 crore as of Monday on