Blackstone offers $1.2 billion for AkzoNobel's India paint business

In the wake of Blackstone’s $100 billion investment pledge in India, world’s largest alternative asset manager, has made a non-binding offer to acquire AkzoNobel India’s paints business for around $1.2 billion, bankers said.

The move aligns with Blackstone’s broader strategy to invest in India’s consumer retail, health care, and IT sectors, which are attracting global attention.

AkzoNobel NV currently owns 74.76 per cent in the Indian entity, and the Dutch parent recently

said it is acquiring the powder coating operations and International Research Center from AkzoNobel India. The offer also includes transferring the intellectual property for the local decorative paints