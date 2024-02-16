It is not about EV vs hybrid but reducing emission: Maruti's RC Bhargava

Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava has said that reducing carbon emissions does not require making a choice between hybrid and electric cars, and that both can play key and complementary roles if the government wants to achieve its aggressive emissions target.

Responding to the fact that the sales numbers of hybrid cars have been higher than electric cars in the last quarter of 2024, Bhargava pointed out: “It has never been about electric versus hybrid. Both have a clear role to play. By 2030 we expect electric car penetration to be around 20 per cent. But 80 per cent of