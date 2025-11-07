Britannia Industries bets on volume-led growth, regional expansion

Britannia Industries is looking to drive volume-led growth by targeting specific regions, consumer-centric products, and wider distribution. The company also aims to remain price-competitive in every market it operates in.

“We are going to invest behind our key core brands as we’ve been doing,” Varun Berry, vice-chairman, managing director and chief executive officer of Britannia Industries, told investors during the analyst conference call following the company’s quarterly results announced on Wednesday. He added that there had been a temporary setback in investments during the inflationary period.

“But now, we are very clear