Brokerages divided on L&T's new order prospects, exposure to West Asia

Brokerage firms on Wednesday appeared divided in their calls on Larsen & Toubro (L&T) post the company’s December-2023 ended quarter (Q3FY24) performance and guidance for the quarters ahead. While few stayed optimistic about the stock over future order inflow prospects, others saw increasing exposure to West Asia and fixed price contracts as a concern.

In Wednesday’s trade, L&T’s share price closed at Rs 3,480 per piece, 4.22 percent down from its previous day’s close. The company announced its Q3FY24 financial performance post market hours on Tuesday, a 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 2,947 crore