Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BSE 200 scorecard: From IGL to Zee, reading the tea leaves from FPI move

Krishna Kant and Ram Prasad Sahu track the investments made by foreign portfolio investors in BSE 200 companies - a move that is seen as pivotal to the future of a stock on bourses

Reading the tea leaves from FPI move
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Krishna KantRam Prasad Sahu
8 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 11:40 PM IST
Investments by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been crucial to the performance of companies on the stock exchanges. Stock prices usually rally when FPIs increase their stake, and they fall when they sell off and reduce their exposure. At the macro level, foreign inflows into Indian equity have been volatile in recent quarters.

The changes in FPIs’ stake in BSE 200 companies suggest that FPIs have been net buyers in the last year but turned net sellers in the last two quarters.

The FPI stake in BSE 200 stocks has increased from 20.66 per cent on average at

Also Read

Alkem Labs sinks 9% in 2 days; FY24 India sales to miss double-digit growth

'Baseless, factually incorrect': Zee on reports of Sony calling off merger

Polycab tanks 23% as I-T dept finds Rs 1,000-crore as unaccounted sales

Biocon considers selling generic API biz; turn into biosimilar major

Sony-Zee merger: ZEE promises legal action over termination notice

Rs 2.1 trillion media landscape to hot up after Sony-Zee divorce

ZEEL spent Rs 366 crore on compliances for its now-failed merger with Sony

Odisha clears JSW's Rs 40,000 cr proposal to set up EV manufacturing units

S&P upgrades Adani Ports, Adani Electricity rating on cash flow optimism

Ready to invest in India to accelerate, push SAF production: Airbus

Topics : ACC Polycab Alkem Laboratories Biocon vedant fashions Zee Entertainment Union Bank of India NMDC Petronet LNG

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE UpdatesPran Pratishtha at Ram MandirLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir WishesPran Pratishtha ScheduleAyodhya Donation Advantage.IND vs ENG TestsRam Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon