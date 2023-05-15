'Business as usual' for Sequoia's early-stage bets amid startup headwinds

Sequoia, he revealed, remains bullish on the early-stage segment, especially in sectors like artificial intelligence, deep tech and semiconductors.

At a time when funding for early-stage startups fell almost 68 per cent YoY in the first quarter of this year to $844 million, Anandamoy Roychowdhary, Surge Partner, Sequoia Southeast Asia, says It’s "business as usual" for the investment giant’s early-stage portfolio companies.