Byju's in talks with investors to raise $300 mn in return for more controls

With investors asking for a change in the board structure of Byju’s, the edtech giant’s founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Byju Raveendran, is now asking them to put $300 million into the company for more controls.

The company has rung up $5.8 billion from investors such as General Atlantic, Sofina, the Qatar Investment Authority, Sumeru Ventures, Vitruvian Partners, BlackRock, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Sequoia, Silver Lake, Bond Capital, Tencent, and Tiger Global.

“The existing shareholders have asked Raveendran to revamp the board so that it can have a bigger say in company operations. Raveendran has asked them to infuse about $300 million