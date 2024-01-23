FY22 report card: Edtech company Byju's losses widen to Rs 8,245.2 cr

Edtech company Byju’s losses widened to Rs 8,245.2 crore in 2021-22 (FY22) from Rs 4,564.38 crore in 2020-21 as subsidiaries WhiteHat Jr and Osmo underperformed, according to regulatory documents filed on Tuesday, almost 22 months after the reporting period ended.

The documents filed by Byju’s parent Think & Learn with the corporate affairs ministry showed that income grew 118 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,298.43 crore in FY22. The results came at a time when Byju’s is looking to raise over $100 million from existing stakeholders but at a 90 per cent discount to its $22 billion valuation in last funding