Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

FY22 report card: Edtech company Byju's losses widen to Rs 8,245.2 cr

Subsidiaries WhiteHat Jr, Osmo contributed to 45% of losses

Byju’s
Premium

The firm’s revenue increased 120 per cent to Rs 5014.60 crore in FY22 compared to Rs 2280.26 crore in FY21 | Photo: Bloomberg

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 11:33 PM IST
Edtech company Byju’s losses widened to Rs 8,245.2 crore in 2021-22 (FY22) from Rs 4,564.38 crore in 2020-21 as subsidiaries WhiteHat Jr and Osmo underperformed, according to regulatory documents filed on Tuesday, almost 22 months after the reporting period ended.

The documents filed by Byju’s parent Think & Learn with the corporate affairs ministry showed that income grew 118 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,298.43 crore in FY22. The results came at a time when Byju’s is looking to raise over $100 million from existing stakeholders but at a 90 per cent discount to its $22 billion valuation in last funding

Also Read

US-based Code.org sues Byju's-owned WhiteHat Jr over payment dues

WhiteHat Jr CEO Ananya Tripathi quits in another top-level exit at Byju's

Byju's reaches agreement to rework terms of $1.2 billion loan: Report

Byju's vacates its biggest office at Kalyani Tech Park, Bengaluru: Report

Will 'significantly' mark down Byju's valuation: Peak XV Partners

Northern Railways helps Maruti export Jimny cars to African countries

Competition Comm clears JSW Ventures' stake buy in MG Motor India

ICICI Bank stock shines in a dull market on good performance in Q3

CCI clears Tata Electronics acquisition of Wistron's iPhone assembly plant

SAEL secures $1 billion capital to fund its renewable energy portfolio

Topics : Byju Raveendran Byju's Online education startups in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon