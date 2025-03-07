Friday, March 07, 2025 | 09:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Cairn eyes 300 mn additional oil barrels through enhanced recovery: CFO

Cairn eyes 300 mn additional oil barrels through enhanced recovery: CFO

The upstream company has hired fracking experts to unlock 'tight oil', connected pipeline to Barmer refinery

Cairn Oil & Gas
Premium

Cairn Oil & Gas (Photo: Vedanta Limited)

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cairn Oil & Gas is firming up plans to extract up to 300 million incremental barrels from the Mangala-Bhagyam-Aishwarya (MBA) oilfield grouping in Rajasthan’s Barmer, using enhanced oil recovery (EoR) techniques, its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Hitesh Vaid told Business Standard.
 
The country’s largest oil and gas producer is investing close to $200 million into Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer (ASP) flooding and is already on track to extract up to 30 million incremental barrels of oil from the legacy oilfields in Mangala.
 
Producing since 2009, Mangala oilfield is the largest onshore oilfield discovered in India. "Our first effort is to manage the natural
Topics : Cairn Oil & Gas cairn oilfield

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon