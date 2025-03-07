Cairn eyes 300 mn additional oil barrels through enhanced recovery: CFO

Cairn Oil & Gas is firming up plans to extract up to 300 million incremental barrels from the Mangala-Bhagyam-Aishwarya (MBA) oilfield grouping in Rajasthan’s Barmer, using enhanced oil recovery (EoR) techniques, its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Hitesh Vaid told Business Standard.

The country’s largest oil and gas producer is investing close to $200 million into Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer (ASP) flooding and is already on track to extract up to 30 million incremental barrels of oil from the legacy oilfields in Mangala.

Producing since 2009, Mangala oilfield is the largest onshore oilfield discovered in India. "Our first effort is to manage the natural