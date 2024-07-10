Can Bajaj's CNG bike Freedom 125 revolutionise the two-wheeler market?

Last week, the country’s second-largest two-wheeler maker, Bajaj Auto, launched a motorcycle powered by compressed natural gas, or CNG. The fuel first rose to prominence more than two decades ago when the national capital region of Delhi cut down on emissions by deploying buses, taxis, and three-wheelers running on CNG, but it was not really envisioned as a two-wheeler fuel.



But Bajaj, which is the world’s largest maker of three-wheelers, had its own ideas. Its Freedom 125 is said to be the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle launched commercially. It comes in three variants, with prices ranging from