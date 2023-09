Cancelling 24 flights per day, airline may shut down: Akasa Air to Delhi HC

Burger King likely to sign deal with Coca-Cola; may end tie-up with Pepsi

Volkswagen's battery unit PowerCo investor could be big client: CFO

Flash.co raises $6.7 mn in Pre-Series A round led by Blume Ventures

Our investments in India will grow in double digits: Asus GM Peter Chang

Sashidhar Jagdishan re-appointed as HDFC Bank MD & CEO for next three years

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

Akasa Air orders four more B737 Max aircraft from US-based Boeing

Adequately funded to place three-digit aircraft order this year: Akasa CEO

India's newest airline Akasa Air looking to raise $75-100 mn for expansion

Akasa Air is currently in a "state of crisis" and it "may shut down" due to abrupt resignations by 43 pilots to join rival airlines, the newly-established carrier told the

