Central Asia gives India's largest budget carrier IndiGo its wings

Central Asia — including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia — has emerged as a top destination for Indian travellers seeking affordable international holidays, especially as Europe becomes increasingly expensive and visa processes slow down.



India’s largest budget carrier, IndiGo, which launched its services to this region last August with its first flight to Baku (Azerbaijan), is now aggressively expanding its capacity. National carriers in these countries are also seizing the opportunity, launching more flights to attract Indian travellers.



Just over a three-hour flight from Delhi, these four countries have seen a big jump in visitors.



According to