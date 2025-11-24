ChatGPT Go's free year turns Indian markets into its biggest test bed

Sam Altman’s OpenAI has taken an aggressive swing at the Indian market by rolling out its ChatGPT Go plan free for one year starting November 4. The move has captivated users and pushed the app to the No. 1 slot across all categories on the Google Play Store for more than a month. ChatGPT has stayed on top from October 26 through November 24, according to Sensor Tower trends.

But giving away its latest AI tier for free has had a side-effect: ChatGPT has slipped in the “top grossing” charts — rankings based on users who actually pay for apps