Clients not scaling back on pure GenAI projects, says Infosys CTO

Companies flagged slowdown during Q4 earnings

Mohammed Rafee Tarafdar, chief technology officer (CTO), Infosys
Avik DasShivani Shinde Bengaluru/ Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

Pure-play generative AI (GenAI) projects, which are often business transformation programmes and small in deal sizes, are not seeing cancellations or pullbacks despite an uncertain macroeconomic environment, Infosys Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Mohammed Rafee Tarafdar has said.
 
Many companies had flagged client or sector slowdown during the fourth quarter earnings and analysts were worried about a sluggish discretionary spending environment due to fear of tariffs. However, Tarafdar dismissed all these concerns.
 
“We see clients continuing to invest in AI. A lot of the pure-play AI projects that have started with clear value propositions are moving forward. So, at this point,
