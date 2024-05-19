Business Standard
CMS Info Systems to bid for management contracts for 20,000 ATMs

In the managed services businesses, it has booked new orders of Rs 1,850 crore in FY24

The medium-term growth drivers for ATMs and related managed services are formalisation, consumption, increased outsourcing, and new solutions

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 10:32 PM IST

CMS Info Systems Ltd is bidding for ATM deployment and management contracts for 15,000 to 20,000 machines in the current financial year, a top company official said.

Much of it is the replacement of the existing Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in the network and part expansion by public sector banks.

In the managed services businesses, it has booked new orders of Rs 1,850 crore in FY24.

“This covers long-term contracts with recurring revenues. The cash management is not counted in the order book as it is an annuity business,” Anush Raghavan, President of CMS Info Systems told Business Standard.

“With
First Published: May 19 2024 | 10:32 PM IST

