Cognizant wins two mega deals, eyes return to IT top four by 2027

Cognizant said it has won two mega deals so far in its second quarter, taking the number of such deals—worth $500 million and above—to three this year as it attempts to return to the top four IT services companies within the next three years.

The two deals won in the ongoing quarter, which ends on 30 June, are in the communication, media and technology (CMT) and health sciences business, Surya Gummadi, President, Cognizant Americas, said at a Bofa Securities technology conference on Wednesday.

Cognizant had won 29 large deals worth $100 million and above last year and 17 the year