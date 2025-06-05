Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Cognizant wins two mega deals, eyes return to IT top four by 2027

Cognizant wins two mega deals, eyes return to IT top four by 2027

The two deals won in the ongoing quarter, which ends on 30 June, are in the communication, media and technology (CMT) and health sciences business

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies
premium

Cognizant had won 29 large deals worth $100 million and above last year and 17 the year before | Image: Bloomberg

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cognizant said it has won two mega deals so far in its second quarter, taking the number of such deals—worth $500 million and above—to three this year as it attempts to return to the top four IT services companies within the next three years.
 
The two deals won in the ongoing quarter, which ends on 30 June, are in the communication, media and technology (CMT) and health sciences business, Surya Gummadi, President, Cognizant Americas, said at a Bofa Securities technology conference on Wednesday.
 
Cognizant had won 29 large deals worth $100 million and above last year and 17 the year
Topics : Cognizant India's IT industry IT Industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon