Home / Companies / News / Colgate distributors in Maharashtra to stop purchases from 12 May

Colgate distributors in Maharashtra to stop purchases from 12 May

Co in a bind over issuing credit notes without GST and offering deep discounts to quick commerce platforms, as distributors threaten a nationwide suspension

During the second wave, consumers are behaving differently as people are buying more essential supplies online, price inflation in personal care is collapsing. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Distributors in Maharashtra will stop buying Colgate products from 12 May over GST credit notes and discounting via quick commerce, says AICPDF

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Colgate Palmolive (India), the oral care major, is in a bind with its distributors over two issues — one being the issuance of trade credit notes without applying the corresponding goods and services tax (GST), and the other offering stocks on quick commerce channels at steep discounts. Due to this, the company’s distributors, under the umbrella of the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) — a trade body representing distributors of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) — will suspend all purchases from the oral care major from 12 May in the general trade.
 
AICPDF said in its statement that distributors
