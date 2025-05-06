Colgate distributors in Maharashtra to stop purchases from 12 May

Colgate Palmolive (India), the oral care major, is in a bind with its distributors over two issues — one being the issuance of trade credit notes without applying the corresponding goods and services tax (GST), and the other offering stocks on quick commerce channels at steep discounts. Due to this, the company’s distributors, under the umbrella of the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) — a trade body representing distributors of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) — will suspend all purchases from the oral care major from 12 May in the general trade.

AICPDF said in its statement that distributors