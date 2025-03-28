Cornerstone Ventures to raise $200 million in its second fund by 2025 end

Cornerstone Ventures, a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-focused venture capital firm, aims to raise $200 million for its second fund by the end of 2025. It had its first close at approximately $40 million in January this year. Since then, the firm has raised nearly $55 million and made one investment. The fund was initially launched in mid-2024.

"We are excited about where the B2B enterprise tech space is going over the next 5–10 years. On the progress, we did our first close of about $40 million and have added another $20–$30 million. Hopefully, by April end, we'll touch the $70–$75 million mark,"