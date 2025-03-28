Friday, March 28, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Cornerstone Ventures to raise $200 million in its second fund by 2025 end

Cornerstone Ventures to raise $200 million in its second fund by 2025 end

Through its second fund, the company aims to focus on companies operating in the domains including agentic AI, quantum tech, and Web3

Cornerstone Ventures
Premium

For the second fund, Cornerstone Ventures is adopting a 70:30 allocation strategy, where 70 per cent of the funds will flow into Series A and Series B investments (Photo: Company Website)

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cornerstone Ventures, a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-focused venture capital firm, aims to raise $200 million for its second fund by the end of 2025. It had its first close at approximately $40 million in January this year. Since then, the firm has raised nearly $55 million and made one investment. The fund was initially launched in mid-2024.
 
"We are excited about where the B2B enterprise tech space is going over the next 5–10 years. On the progress, we did our first close of about $40 million and have added another $20–$30 million. Hopefully, by April end, we'll touch the $70–$75 million mark,"
Topics : Venture Capital fundings Technology software

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon