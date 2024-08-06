Business Standard
Internship scheme for youth: Govt starts discussions with industry

Officials said that the nitty gritty of the scheme will be prepared by the Ministry after the consultation process is over

Premium

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has commenced consultations with industry on an internship programme as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, following the Union Budget 2024-25 announcement, according to official sources.

So far, the ministry has engaged in discussions with 20 companies and is set to invite more companies from the list of the top 500 corporations for further consultations, the sources revealed.

Officials said that the detailed framework of the scheme will be formulated by the ministry after completing the consultation process.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the latest Union Budget that the central government would

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

