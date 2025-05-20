CreditAccess Grameen eyes 15% retail finance share by FY28 amid MFI stress

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, facing the brunt of stress in its microfinance portfolio, plans to increase the share of overall retail finance — comprising both unsecured and secured loans — to up to 15 per cent by FY28 from about 6 per cent at the end of March 2025 (FY25). , facing the brunt of stress in its microfinance portfolio, plans to increase the share of overall retail finance — comprising both unsecured and secured loans — to up to 15 per cent by FY28 from about 6 per cent at the end of March 2025 (FY25).

Incrementally, growth in microfinance will slow down while retail lending will catch up. The share of non-microfinance could be anywhere between 12–15 per cent by around 2028, company executives said during the post-results (FY25) analyst call.

The microfinance lender’s gross loan portfolio (GLP) declined by 2.9 per cent year-on-year