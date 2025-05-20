Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 07:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CreditAccess Grameen eyes 15% retail finance share by FY28 amid MFI stress

The lender plans to raise the retail loan share from 6% to 15% by FY28, with a shift to secured lending like housing and business loans amid pressure on microfinance

The company’s net profit declined by 63.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 531.4 crore in FY25. | File Image

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, facing the brunt of stress in its microfinance portfolio, plans to increase the share of overall retail finance — comprising both unsecured and secured loans — to up to 15 per cent by FY28 from about 6 per cent at the end of March 2025 (FY25).
 
Incrementally, growth in microfinance will slow down while retail lending will catch up. The share of non-microfinance could be anywhere between 12–15 per cent by around 2028, company executives said during the post-results (FY25) analyst call.
 
The microfinance lender’s gross loan portfolio (GLP) declined by 2.9 per cent year-on-year
