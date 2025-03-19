Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Data streaming platform Confluent to increase India headcount by 20%

Data streaming platform Confluent to increase India headcount by 20%

The company had 400 employees in India around this time last year and said it would ramp up its employee base by 25 per cent

Representative Picture

Avik Das Bangalore
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Data streaming platform Confluent will increase its headcount in India by at least 20 per cent across various engineering roles as it looks to tap into the talent base and expand its revenue streams in banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) and public sector enterprises.
 
The company had 400 employees in India around this time last year and said it would ramp up its employee base by 25 per cent.
 
"We have actually hired more than what we said and grew it by more than 50 per cent," co-founder and chief executive Jay Kreps said in an interaction. It is
