Decathlon India eyes 10-city qcom push, aims to double market share by 2030

French sports giant Decathlon’s domestic arm has shared its plans to push its own quick-commerce segment to 10 more Indian cities. Further, the company noted that it aims to double its domestic market share, from the current 8 per cent in organised sports retail, by 2030, Sankar Chatterjee, CEO, Decathlon India, told Business Standard.

Chatterjee added that the Q-com service will be offered through Decathlon’s official website and app, which currently promises delivery within two hours, with scope to shorten that window. “This will significantly improve accessibility and convenience for customers. We are expanding it to 10 more cities where