Dell Technologies at epicenter of data-intensive technology like AI: Ohrie

5 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Alok Ohrie, president and managing director, Dell Technologies India, talks about how the technology company is addressing the needs of the Indian market and tapping into the artificial intelligence (AI) wave, in an email interview, with Ayushman Baruah. Edited excerpts:

Can you elaborate on the opportunities for Dell with the whole digital push in India?

India's digital revolution is evident across various sectors, from cashless transactions