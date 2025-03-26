Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 07:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Demand dip: Switch Mobility UK decides to shut down its Sherburn plant

Demand dip: Switch Mobility UK decides to shut down its Sherburn plant

The company is expecting to double its bus sales from around 450 this financial year to around 1,000 next financial year, owing to a rise in demand in the Indian market

The company said that it is already on track to achieve Ebitda breakeven and is expected to achieve PAT breakeven in the next four to five quarters | Photo: Company website/ switchmobilityev.com

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said the board of its step-down electric vehicle (EV) subsidiary, Switch Mobility Ltd, UK (Switch UK), has cleared a proposal to start the consultation process with employees for a potential cessation of manufacturing and assembly activities at its Sherburn facility. This follows a decline in demand in the UK market.
 
“The board of Switch UK has cleared the proposal to start the consultation process for cessation of the manufacturing and assembly unit at Sherburn. We are not planning to exit the UK market and will execute all the orders in our hand,” said
