Demand dip: Switch Mobility UK decides to shut down its Sherburn plant

Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said the board of its step-down electric vehicle (EV) subsidiary, Switch Mobility Ltd, UK (Switch UK), has cleared a proposal to start the consultation process with employees for a potential cessation of manufacturing and assembly activities at its Sherburn facility. This follows a decline in demand in the UK market.

“The board of Switch UK has cleared the proposal to start the consultation process for cessation of the manufacturing and assembly unit at Sherburn. We are not planning to exit the UK market and will execute all the orders in our hand,” said