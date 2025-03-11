Despite near term challenges, brokerages remain positive on Sun Pharma

The stock of the country’s largest pharmaceutical company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (Sun Pharma), has declined about 15 per cent from its highs over the last three months. A weak US sales trajectory, higher research and development (R&D) expenses, US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)-related issues, and pricing pressure in the US generics market have weighed on its performance. Despite near-term challenges, most brokerages remain positive about its long-term prospects.

The recent trigger for the stock is the acquisition of US-based Checkpoint Therapeutics. The immunotherapy and targeted oncology company has been acquired for $355 million, with a potential $61 million in