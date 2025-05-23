Sky Gate acquisition enables cloud kitchen entry: Devyani International

Devyani International, which recently acquired Sky Gate Hospitality, said on Friday that the move would help it tap into India’s high-growth cloud kitchen market. The company plans to invest an additional ₹90 crore in the business, on top of the ₹519 crore acquisition cost, to bring it into the black.

“We see good synergy with Sky Gate Hospitality, as all three of its brands easily fit into our food court locations. Since we already work with third-party brands, we will begin replacing those with Sky Gate’s brands in locations where we see more efficiency per square foot,” said Virag Joshi,