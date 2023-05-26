Calling Sri Lanka: Airtel's expansion a challenge or opportunity?

Last month, Bharti Airtel’s Sri Lankan business announced a play to become the largest player in the country’s telecom market, up from the current fourth position.
It disclosed talks were on for a merger of operations with Dialog Axiata, the largest telecom service provider in Sri Lanka’s telecom market of 31 million subscribers.
Bharti Airtel has been tight-lipped about the developments, but sources said the proposed transaction will grant its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bharti Airtel Lanka, a stake in Dialog.
