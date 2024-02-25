Sensex (    %)
                        
Controversy over EGM results adds to edtech major Byju's troubles

The meeting was called by some leading investors such as Prosus and General Atlantic and there were seven resolutions at the EGM

Byju Raveendran, Byju’s founder
Byju Raveendran, Byju’s founder | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2024 | 11:07 PM IST

After the controversial extraordinary general meeting (EGM) at Byju’s on Friday, differences have emerged on its resolutions, 

including the one on the removal of the chief executive officer (CEO) from the board.

The meeting was called by some leading investors such as Prosus and General Atlantic and there were seven resolutions at the EGM.

In a communication to his team members, CEO Byju Raveendran has pointed out only 35 of the 170 shareholders, representing only 45 per cent of the shareholding, voted in favour of the resolutions, showing the limited support that the “irrelevant” meeting received.

Sources added they had pointed out that was

First Published: Feb 25 2024 | 11:07 PM IST

