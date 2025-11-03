Monday, November 03, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DLF needs aggressive new launches for strong performance in FY26

DLF needs aggressive new launches for strong performance in FY26

For Q2, the company recorded sales of ₹4,330 crore, which was six times higher than the year-ago period

The robust pre-sales performance over the year-ago period was on account of a strong response to its first launch in Mumbai (The Westpark), which was fully booked.

Ram Prasad Sahu New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

The stock of the country’s largest listed real estate company DLF was among the top gainers in the BSE 100 index on Monday, rising 2.7 per cent to ₹776. The gains were led by strong bookings in the September quarter and a robust pipeline going ahead. Given the momentum in bookings, the company is expected to meet its pre-sales guidance for FY26. Most brokerages are positive on the outlook, given its land bank and strong cash flows.
 
For Q2, the company recorded sales of ₹4,330 crore, which was six times higher than the
