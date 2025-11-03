DLF needs aggressive new launches for strong performance in FY26

The stock of the country’s largest listed real estate companywas among the top gainers in the BSE 100 index on Monday, rising 2.7 per cent to ₹776. The gains were led by strong bookings in the September quarter and a robust pipeline going ahead. Given the momentum in bookings, the company is expected to meet its pre-sales guidance for FY26. Most brokerages are positive on the outlook, given its land bank and strong cash flows.