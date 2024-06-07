Dr Reddy's Laboratories eyes acquisitions to drive growth in India

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), which aspires to break into the top 5 among domestic pharma companies, has been strengthening its portfolio through in-licensing opportunities and partnerships. However, the essentially acute-therapy-focused company is now eyeing inorganic growth in the medium term to boost its chronic portfolio, a fast-growing evergreen segment of the Indian pharma market.

Speaking to Business Standard, MV Ramana, chief executive officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), DRL said they are scouting for inorganic opportunities to add to its India growth plans.

“We want to grow our existing base business and also focus on the future businesses for India.