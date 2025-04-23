DS Group hits ₹10,000 cr revenue mark, sets sights on ₹20,000 cr by 2029

Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), the diversified group behind popular brands like Catch spices and Pass Pass mouth fresheners, is aiming to reach Rs 20,000 crore revenue by 2029, doubling from Rs 10,000 crore for the financial year ended March 2025.

At present, the home-grown conglomerate ranks among the top 15 fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies in India, but it aims to be among the top 10 by 2029.

"We have achieved the Rs 10,000 crore revenue milestone in FY25. Looking ahead, we aspire to achieve the Rs 20,000 crore milestone by our centenary year in 2029,” Rajiv Kumar, vice