Edelweiss EAAA to raise up to $1.5 bn for private credit fund ESOF IV

EAAA Alternatives, a unit of financial services major Edelweiss Group, is planning to raise up to $1.5 billion (up to Rs 13,500 crore) for medium- to long-term investments in segments such as industrial products and manufacturing, automobiles, chemicals and pharma. This is the first time the proposed fund—Edelweiss Special Opportunities Fund IV (ESOF IV)—is tapping the domestic market along with global investors.

How large is EAAA Alternatives’ platform and assets under management?

EAAA Alternatives already has three funds under its wings with assets under management (AUM) of over Rs 65,000 crore as of September 2025.

