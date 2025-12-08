Monday, December 08, 2025 | 07:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Edelweiss EAAA to raise up to $1.5 bn for private credit fund ESOF IV

Edelweiss group's EAAA Alternatives is looking to raise up to $1.5 billion for ESOF IV, targeting private credit opportunities across manufacturing, auto, chemicals and pharma

EAAA Alternatives already has three funds under its wings with assets under management (AUM) of over Rs 65,000 crore as of September 2025. (Photo: Company Website)

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

EAAA Alternatives, a unit of financial services major Edelweiss Group, is planning to raise up to $1.5 billion (up to Rs 13,500 crore) for medium- to long-term investments in segments such as industrial products and manufacturing, automobiles, chemicals and pharma. This is the first time the proposed fund—Edelweiss Special Opportunities Fund IV (ESOF IV)—is tapping the domestic market along with global investors.
 
How large is EAAA Alternatives’ platform and assets under management? 
EAAA Alternatives already has three funds under its wings with assets under management (AUM) of over Rs 65,000 crore as of September 2025.
 
What has EAAA’s third fund
