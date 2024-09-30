Emami builds on acquisitions, eyes further growth with startup ventures

Two young men jostle in a rickshaw as it clatters along a narrow, bustling lane of North Kolkata, each with a leg dangling over the side of the vehicle, a bulging sack of cosmetics nestled between them. The protagonists here are the founders of Emami — Radhe Shyam Agarwal and Radhe Shyam Goenka — childhood friends who gave up cushy corporate jobs to build a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company.

From a 200-square-feet rented space on Muktaram Babu Street in North Kolkata, brand Emami stepped into the competitive world of FMCG 50 years back, armed with just