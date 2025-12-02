Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Equitas Small Finance Bank looking to offload ₹352 bad loans to ARCs

Equitas Small Finance Bank looking to offload ₹352 bad loans to ARCs

The bank plans to sell ₹308 crore of stressed loans comprising 9,194 accounts on a cash or cash-and-security-receipts basis

The bank has not announced a reserve price for this portfolio and will communicate it after ARCs submit their expressions of interest. The bidding for this tranche will take place on December 16.

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Chennai-based Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) is looking to sell Rs 352 crore of stressed, secured retail loans in two tranches through open auctions to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) on December 8 and December 16.
 
The bank plans to sell Rs 308 crore of stressed loans comprising 9,194 accounts on a cash or cash-and-security-receipts basis.  The bank has not announced a reserve price for this portfolio and will communicate it after ARCs submit their expressions of interest. The bidding for this tranche will take place on December 16.
 
Separately, the SFB is looking to offload another Rs 44.11 crore of
