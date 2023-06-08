close

From Goa to Kerala, 4 states breach 10% adoption in electric 2-wheelers

National average jumps to 5.6%

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 9:39 PM IST
Four states in the country have breached the 10 per cent mark in electric two-wheeler (e2W) penetration, according to the latest data from Vahan Dashboard. Goa leads the way with 17.20 per cent, albeit with modest numbers, followed by Kerala (13.66 per cent) and Karnataka (12.19 per cent). Maharashtra, with a penetration of 10.74 per cent, is by far the largest state in the number of e2Ws sold.
Overall, India reached an e2W penetration of 5.63 per cent as of May 31, up from 4.05 per cent in 2022, with 392,681 e2Ws sold in the first five months of this year out of the total two-wheeler sales of 6.98 million, the data showed.
This augurs well for the government’s target of increasing the penetration of e2Ws to 80 per cent by 2030. In 2019, no state had more than 1 per cent penetration. However, a state-wise breakup shows some states vastly outperforming others and some others showing swathes of low penetration, especially the Northeast, who
First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 9:39 PM IST

