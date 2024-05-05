Business Standard
Exploring govt partnerships in AI space, says Krutrim's Ravi Jain

The vision is to enable the developers to do cutting-edge innovation. These platforms or tools that developers need are computing and services and that is what we have opened up

Ravi Jain, Head of Strategy, Krutrim
Ravi Jain, Head of Strategy, Krutrim

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 9:32 PM IST
Krutrim is exploring the possibility of working with the central government to boost its artificial intelligence (AI) vision, says Ravi Jain, head of strategy. In an interview with Peerzada Abrar in Bengaluru, Jain adds that working with the Centre is a huge opportunity as it gives scale to the company. Jain says the company, focused on developing full-stack AI capabilities, has opened up its Cloud platform to enterprises, researchers and developers. Edited excerpts:

What are the innovation bets that you are making for the future?

The vision is to enable developers to do cutting-edge innovation. The platforms or tools that developers need
Topics : Artificial intelligence Ola app OLA cabs indian government

First Published: May 05 2024 | 9:32 PM IST

