Exploring govt partnerships in AI space, says Krutrim's Ravi Jain

Krutrim is exploring the possibility of working with the central government to boost its artificial intelligence (AI) vision, says Ravi Jain, head of strategy. In an interview with Peerzada Abrar in Bengaluru, Jain adds that working with the Centre is a huge opportunity as it gives scale to the company. Jain says the company, focused on developing full-stack AI capabilities, has opened up its Cloud platform to enterprises, researchers and developers. Edited excerpts:

What are the innovation bets that you are making for the future?

The vision is to enable developers to do cutting-edge innovation. The platforms or tools that developers need