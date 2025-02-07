Eyes on the road: How Santosh Iyer is shaping Mercedes-Benz India's path

It helps that Santosh Iyer enjoys long drives — he has just cruised down from Pune to Mumbai in his sleek all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS for our lunch meeting. The car, he mentions with pride, offers a real-world range of over 700 km on a single charge, making such trips effortless.

We’re seated at Shamiana, the all-day dining restaurant at the Taj Trees in Vikhroli, where he’s ordered a Tuscan vegetable soup.

Tall, thin-built, and always sporting a friendly smile, Iyer embodies a balance of ambition and groundedness. As the managing director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, the 48-year-old is one