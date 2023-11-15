Fall in commodity, energy prices fuels India Inc's Q2FY24 earnings

Corporate earnings got a big boost from the fall in commodity and energy prices in July-September 2023 (Q2FY24) despite a slowdown in revenue growth during the quarter.

The combined net profits of 3,123 firms that have declared their results so far were up 38 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3.07 trillion in Q2FY24, up from Rs 2.24 trillion a year ago. Earnings were, however, down 3.5 per cent on a sequential basis from Rs 3.18 trillion in April-June (Q1) FY24.

Excluding banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), and oil and gas firms, the combined net profits of 2,551 firms were up 23.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.4 trillion in Q2FY24, the lowest in the last three quarters, and down 16